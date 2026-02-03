Cold snap drives surge in propane demand across Delmarva.

WILLOPS, Md. — A recent cold snap across Delmarva kept businesses providing propane busy, as homeowners, farms and small businesses relied on the fuel to stay warm during freezing temperatures.
Whether it was large companies operating massive storage tanks or small mom-and-pop shops running a single refill station, propane providers across the region saw a sharp increase in demand.
“We had people coming from all over,” said Richard Hostetler, who runs Little Bit of Everythin’ Thriftiques with his wife in Wallops and operates a propane refill station outside the store.
Michael Briggs, vice president of propane operations for Schagrin Home Comfort Products, said his company experienced a similar surge. “We’ve been extremely busy,” Briggs said.
Briggs said propane plays a critical role during winter weather, serving as an essential fuel for home heating, cooking, generators and agricultural operations. “Propane is an essential fuel for home heating, cooking, generators, agricultural farms and other facilities,” he said.
According to Briggs, each storage tank at his facility holds about 60,000 gallons of propane, and more than 300,000 gallons have been used over the past two weeks alone.
One of the company’s largest customers may surprise some residents, poultry farms.
“Chicken houses,” Briggs said. “When the chickens arrive, the floors have to be about 92 degrees. You can imagine how high they have to turn the heat up.”
At Hostetler’s refill station, the steady demand has meant long days and a focus on safety. Hostetler said more than 100 customers stopped by over the past week to refill propane tanks.
Along with keeping tanks filled, Hostetler said he makes it a priority to educate customers on proper propane use.
“You never want to use a propane tank inside your house,” Hostetler said. “You always want to keep it outside and make sure there’s a line running inside.”
Briggs said working conditions during cold weather can be challenging for propane employees.
“It’s very difficult working in this, trudging through snow and ice and trying to find a tank at somebody’s house,” Briggs said. “We want to keep our guys safe and keep the industry safe.”
Although temperatures are beginning to slowly rise, propane providers say it remains important for customers to use the fuel safely and securely.
