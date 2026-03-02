DELMARVA - An unusually cold winter across Delmarva is increasing the risk of chimney fire as more people who live there turn to fireplaces to heat their homes.
The Milton Fire Department recently responded to a chimney fire after a homeowner reported seeing fire coming from the top of the chimney.
"The homeowner called in and reported that there was fire coming out of the top of their chimney. When we got there, it seemed to have put itself out, but you could see where they had fire burning." said Mason Conley, Milton Fire Department captain.
Even if the fire appears to go out on its own, Conley said the underlying issue must still be addressed by getting it cleaned.
"The most problematic area is if you have a metal flue and it actually makes a turn, anytime smoke has to turn particles are going to get stuck. That's the most difficult chimney to clean, is the one with a bend in it," Conley said.
To reduce the risk of chimney fire, Conley warned against burning materials that create heavy smoke like wet wood, plastics and papers.
Firefighters recommend having chimneys professionally cleaned and inspected, especially during extended periods of cold weather when fireplaces are used more frequently.