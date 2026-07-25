LEWES, Del. - Community Bank Delaware has donated $1,000 to the Lewes Fire Department Foundation's new Business Bucket Brigade, becoming one of the program's first business supporters.
The initiative invites local businesses to make annual contributions ranging from $250 to $1,500 to help build the fire department's reserve fund for future capital needs, including apparatus and equipment, said the Community Bank Delaware.
Foundation Chairman Bill Huntley said more than 35 local businesses have joined the Business Bucket Brigade since it launched three months ago. The program is open year-round, with participating businesses receiving recognition for their support.
The bank said businesses interested in joining the Business Bucket Brigade can learn more through the Lewes Fire Department Foundation.