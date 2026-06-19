MILFORD, Del. - Community members gathered at Bicentennial Park in Milford on Friday, June 19, to celebrate Juneteenth with live music, food, vendors and activities honoring freedom and African American history.
The event brought together families, local businesses and community organizations for a day focused on culture, education and reflection. Organizers said the annual celebration serves as an opportunity to recognize the significance of Juneteenth while fostering unity within the community.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Many participants said the celebration provides an important opportunity to recognize African American contributions and history.
"This means so much to the people around here," said Katrina Wilson, Milford's councilwoman. "A lot of different celebrations do not highlight African Americans. So this is a wonderful opportunity to put them in the forefront."
Others said the event's message centered on bringing people together.
"It just means celebration and happiness," said Kathey Lowery, an attendee. "Freedom, joy and people getting together, helping each other."
Organizers said they hope the event continues to educate people about the history of Juneteenth while creating a space for community members to celebrate together.