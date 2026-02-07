Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY... ...STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&