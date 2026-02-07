BERLIN, Md. - A community information session held by Ocean City, Maryland Stadium Authority, and Berlin officials about a proposed sports complex in Berlin sparked passionate discussion on Saturday.
On Saturday in Berlin, which saw freezing temperatures, emotions boiled over as community members in Berlin shared their thoughts about the multi-million dollar sports complex proposed to be built next to Stephen Decatur High School.
The meeting took place from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Stephen Decatur High School.
Mayor of Berlin Zach Tyndall says the community information session was designed so that officials could get feedback on a proposed site for the sports complex that Ocean City will be directing.
"As a member of the Sports Complex Task force, what we have always said is that if a site comes close to Berlin, we want to hear directly from the community before it moves forward," said Mayor Tyndall. "The town of Berlin is not running point on this project. It is not a town of Berlin initiative. Where the town of Berlin plays into this is that we have worked collaboratively with Ocean City to say if something comes close or is in the municipal limits of Berlin, our people need to have an opportunity to be able to express their concerns, (and) provide feedback. Ocean City has been a partner in that."
Mayor Tyndall also noted that this proposed sports complex is entirely separate from another community center project that the town of Berlin is solely taking initiative with.
Rick Meehan, the Mayor of Ocean City, believes the complex could be a great opportunity for the town of Berlin.
"Our intent was to meet with the neighbors of the surrounding areas, around the high school, to talk to them about what we want to do, what we're proposing. Without any set plans at this point, but wanted to get their input. We wanted to know what they would like to see in a sports complex if it is, in fact, produced there," said Mayor Meehan.
Mayor Meehan said the nearly 100-acre site of land next to Stephen Decatur High School was not a site that has been made official as the spot for the complex, yet a spot they have deemed to be favorable. Mayor Meehan also hoped to clarify any confusion surrounding the funding for this project.
"People were concerned it was going to affect their Worcester County taxes, and that's not the case," said Mayor Meehan. "The sports complex will be an Ocean City project. It will be paid for out of the Room Tax money that's collected. 40 percent of the Room Tax money goes towards tourism. It would be those funds that would be used to finance and operate the sports complex."
Wes Maddy, who lives in Berlin, believes this could be a great source of funds for the town as it could bring people from all over who could end up spending money in town.
"Growth is inevitable," said Maddy. "Hotel rooms are one thing. You have to eat out, you go to bowling alleys, you fill the time that you're not playing your sport. So, all that money goes to the community, and we have Ocean City, which is beautiful."
As the discussion carried on, it quickly turned into a debate. People who had gathered for the event were unhappy with the format of the session as well as the topics discussed.
The session was originally designed to have an introductory period where officials outlined essential information such as site plans, public spaces, indoor and outdoor sports, and amenities. Officials say the session would then enter a breakout period where isolated discussions would be held on each of those topics, and if time allowed, enter a question-and-answer period. Community members felt that a direct question and answer format would serve best and let the officials know so passionately.
People in attendance revolted, and at one point, all of those in opposition to the sports complex stood up or raised their hands to put it into perspective for officials just how many in attendance opposed the building of a sports complex next to Stephen Decatur High School.
Some of those who spoke out felt that this would create a burden in Berlin that stemmed from Ocean City not having the available 100 acres.
Hazel Brideell-Jean lives in Berlin and feels that a sports complex like the one proposed doesn't belong in Berlin and would cause pedestrian safety and traffic issues.
"Not in Berlin, on our little Flower Street. Not on Flower Street. Please not on Flower Street," said Brideell-Jean.
Seahawk Road was another street identified as a point of concern for any traffic overflow that would result from the sports complex potentially coming to Berlin.
Mayor Meehan stated that no decision was planned to be made today, and that Saturday's organizing was going to be the first of three meetings that will be held with the public to discuss the sports complex project.