NEWARK, Del. — The Blue Line Network is inviting the public to a special Back the Blue event on Jan. 3 to honor the life and service of Corporal Matthew Tyler "Ty" Snook, a Delaware State Police trooper who was shot and killed while working an overtime assignment just days before Christmas.
Corporal Snook, a 10-year veteran, died Dec. 23 after being shot and killed while working at the the DMV in Wilmington. He leaves behind a wife and one-year-old daughter.
The memorial event will be held Saturday, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at William B. Keene Elementary School, located at 200 Cpl. Steven J. Ballard Way in Newark.
As part of the tribute, people will drive through a designated route where Blue Line Network volunteers will place a Corporal Snook memorial sticker on the rear window of each car. Organizers say this allows the community to publicly honor Corporal Snook’s service and sacrifice, and to show their support for his family.
"There is no charge for the memorial sticker; however, The Blue Line Network respectfully requests donations," a press release reads. "One hundred percent of all donations received will go directly to the Snook family to assist them during this tragic time."
This is not the first time the group has held such a memorial. In 2021, The Blue Line Network hosted a similar event in Delmar for Corporal Keith Heacook who was attacked and killed while responding to a call.
The Blue Line Network is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families through community outreach, advocacy and remembrance.
Organizers hope Saturday’s event serves as a show of unity for the Snook family and law enforcement community across the state.