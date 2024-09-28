Dewey Goes Pink

DEWEY BEACH, Del. — The thirteenth annual Dewey Goes Pink fundraiser and The Gugie Run will paint the town pink on Saturday, Oct. 5, bringing together families, friends and teams to support breast cancer awareness and local services. The event, which includes a sold-out 5K race and a 1.5-mile fun walk, has raised over $1.5 million for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC) since its inception.

Steve Montgomery, owner of The Starboard and event co-founder, "It’s incredible to see the community come together to support one another and raise money for this cause."

While registration is full, the community is encouraged to join the celebration, bid on silent auction items—including a Taylor Swift autographed guitar—and cheer on participants along the race route.

Proceeds directly benefit Sussex County residents through DBCC's outreach, education and support services for individuals and families impacted by breast cancer, says organizers.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

