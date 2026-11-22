The Delaware Division of Public Health will host the meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, located at 20920 S. DuPont Highway in Greenwood.
The meeting comes after the state says preliminary testing detected high levels of pesticides in surface water near the airport, raising concerns about whether nearby private drinking water wells could be affected. To be clear, at this time Delaware's Surgeon General says there is no evidence drinking water was affected, but the state is encouraging people to use other water out of an abundance of caution.
What to expect at Tuesday's meeting
Representatives from Delaware's Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Social Services, and Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are involved in the ongoing investigation.
According to a poster shared by Sen. Emily Thompson, Tuesday's agenda will include an overview of the investigation, updates on next steps, a question-and-answer session, and information about available resources and contacts.
Those interested in attending are asked to register by emailing HSPContact@delaware.gov.
Bottled water distributed over the weekend
The meeting follows a weekend of precautionary measures as the state works to determine the extent of possible pesticide contamination.
Bottled water was distributed Saturday and Sunday at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company.
People who rely on private wells within five miles of Chorman Airport are being advised to use an alternative water source for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth and preparing infant formula.
According to the state, boiling water will not remove pesticides and could actually increase their concentration.
EPA: Investigation started mid-October
The investigation began after testing detected pesticides in a ditch on airport property and at two locations outside the airport, approximately half a mile and two miles away.
State agencies have reported no evidence so far that people or animals have been exposed to contaminants at levels that could pose a health risk. However, additional testing is needed to determine whether groundwater and private wells have been affected.
Chorman: No evidence airport affected groundwater
Chorman Spraying, which operates out of the airport, told Draper Media it is cooperating with the investigation.
"We have seen no evidence that any of the airport's operations have impacted the groundwater or any local residences," the company said. "Taking public action of any kind without complete facts and scientific evidence is potentially irresponsible. However, we stand ready to continue working with authorities to ensure the health and safety of our community."
You can read Chorman's full statement here.