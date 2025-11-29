Trees of Cheer

The annual Trees of Cheer event in Lewes raised $5,000 to support families at the Ronald McDonald House while providing decorated holiday trees to local children in need.

 
 

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — The community turned out Saturday for the annual Trees of Cheer event at The Beacon Inn, where families decorated 80 holiday trees for children and families staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware Charities and for Cape Henlopen School District families in need.

Event organizers say this year’s effort will raise $5,000, enough to sponsor an entire room at the Ronald McDonald House for one year. The event, hosted by Chelsea Bristow of The Carrie Lingo Team, also highlighted a growing local impact, with 59 percent of Delaware families who stay at the house coming from Sussex County.

Bristow tells CoastTV that it's amazing to watch kids learn an act of service and how to give back.

