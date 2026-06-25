WILMINGTON, Del.- Community members, healthcare workers, patients and families will gather later this month for a vigil and community discussion following the June 16 shooting at Wilmington Hospital.
The event is being organized as a space for remembrance, reflection and healing in the aftermath of the shooting, which affected caregivers, patients and the broader Wilmington community.
According to organizers, the gathering will include a vigil, reflections from frontline healthcare workers and community voices, and a facilitated discussion focused on grief, trauma, safety and community support.
The event is open to frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff, patients and families affected by violence in healthcare settings, Wilmington-area neighbors, faith leaders, advocates, community organizers and others seeking a place for reflection and solidarity following the shooting.
Organizers said attendees can expect a brief opening vigil and moment of reflection, short remarks from healthcare workers and community speakers, and a community-centered discussion about healing and recovery. The event will also provide opportunities for people affected by the tragedy to connect with others in a supportive environment.
The gathering is being hosted by community members and is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by any healthcare system or employer, organizers said.
The vigil and discussion will take place on June 30 at First Unitarian Church, 730 Halstead Road in Wilmington. Attendees are encouraged to park in the lot on Whitby Drive and enter through the church’s main doors. Additional parking will be available on Halstead Road if needed.
Organizers are asking people to RSVP in advance because seating is limited. Registration is free, and participants may attend either in person or virtually.
Delaware prosecutors have secured a seven-count felony indictment against John Wallace-Bey, the accused murderer charged in the June 16 shooting at ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital that left one man dead and another critically hurt.