DELAWARE - The state of Delaware is continuing its fight for cleaner water, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is now soliciting proposals for its Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program.
DNREC expects that it will be able to award projects that range in cost between $25,000 and $75,000. Grant proposals will be accepted from nonprofit groups, conservation districts, community organizations, homeowners’ associations and more.
Applicants may submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle and must adhere to project guidelines.
To give readers an idea of what projects are eligible DNREC has listed some examples:
- Enhancement or restoration of water quality within an impaired watershed
- Community stormwater management improvements in existing developments in partnership with municipalities
- Non‐regulatory or voluntary plans involving pollution control strategies, watershed-based restoration plans, whole basin management preliminary assessments, or community‐based stormwater permits.
Past projects that received Community Water Quality Improvement Grant funding have included: a green roof installation; living shoreline installation and marsh enhancement to stop erosion; a stormwater retrofit project featuring a wetland and bioswale to manage stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces; stream bank restoration to reduce erosion and sedimentation; and green stormwater improvements.
Any group looking to make a grant submission can do so by email, with “Community Water Quality Improvement Grants” in the subject line. Those proposals must be received by DNREC by close of business (4:30 p.m. EDT) Tuesday, April 29.