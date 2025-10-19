SEAFORD, Del. - DelDOT will temporarily close Concord Road between Brickyard Road and Meadow Drive from Monday, Oct. 27, through Wednesday, Oct. 29, weather permitting, for the installation of a cross road pipe.
Detours will be in place during the closure. Eastbound traffic on Concord Road should turn right onto Middleford Road, then right onto southbound U.S. 13, and return to Concord Road. Westbound traffic should turn left onto Middleford Road, then left onto Market Street, and return to Concord Road.
For more information, visit www.deldot.gov.