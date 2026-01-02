LEWES, Del. — A speed camera monitoring traffic through a Route 1 construction zone north of Lewes issued 24,749 citations during its first month of enforcement, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).
The camera is located on the southbound side of Route 1 at Red Mill Pond, north of the Minos Conaway Road grade-separated interchange project, which will bring three roundabouts, a new service road and more to the area. The camera captures cars going least 11 mph over the posted 50-mph work zone speed limit.
A warning period for the new camera expired in November.
McLeod said the highest recorded speed so far was 103 mph.
First-time offenders driving 61 mph or faster in the 50-mph zone will face a $20 base fine plus $1 for every mile per hour over the limit, along with additional state fees. According to DelDOT, a driver going 15 mph over the limit could face a total fine of $130.
Speed camera violations are civil penalties and do not result in points on a driver’s license.
McLeod said citations are still being processed, and DelDOT does not yet have a total dollar amount for fines issued during the first month due to that.