Route 1 Camera

A new speed camera on Route 1 south in Lewes is now active, enforcing the 50-mph work zone limit to encourage drivers to slow down. 

LEWES, Del. — A speed camera monitoring traffic through a Route 1 construction zone north of Lewes issued 24,749 citations during its first month of enforcement, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).

The camera is located on the southbound side of Route 1 at Red Mill Pond, north of the Minos Conaway Road grade-separated interchange project, which will bring three roundabouts, a new service road and more to the area. The camera captures cars going least 11 mph over the posted 50-mph work zone speed limit.

A warning period for the new camera expired in November.

McLeod said the highest recorded speed so far was 103 mph.

First-time offenders driving 61 mph or faster in the 50-mph zone will face a $20 base fine plus $1 for every mile per hour over the limit, along with additional state fees. According to DelDOT, a driver going 15 mph over the limit could face a total fine of $130.

Speed camera violations are civil penalties and do not result in points on a driver’s license.

McLeod said citations are still being processed, and DelDOT does not yet have a total dollar amount for fines issued during the first month due to that.

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

