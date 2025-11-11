LEWES, Del. — There’s a new eye on the road for drivers heading south on Route 1 through the Lewes work zone, and starting Tuesday, it’s officially active.
DelDOT, in partnership with Delaware State Police, has launched the Electronic Speed Safety Program along the Minos Conaway Road grade-separated intersection work zone. Signage and radar speed signs have been installed to warn drivers ahead of the camera.
DelDOT says the first 21 days were a warning period. Beginning Tuesday, first-time offenders driving 61 mph or faster in the 50-mph zone will face a $20 base fine plus $1 for every mile per hour over the limit, along with additional state fees. According to DelDOT, a driver going 15 mph over the limit could face a total fine of $130.
Some residents, like Tamys Hoffman, support the new measure.
“It is good to have lower speeds in construction zones because there’s a lot of people working there,” Hoffman said. “But I think it’s great to let the public know ahead of time.”
Others, including nearby resident Mark Keyser, question the need for the cameras.
“It’s just not necessary,” Keyser said. “And I’m not sure where the money is going to anyway.”
DelDOT emphasized that the violations are civil penalties only, meaning no points will be added to a driver’s license.