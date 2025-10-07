LEWES, Del. - Drivers traveling south on Route 1 through the Minos Conaway Road construction zone will soon see a new effort aimed at slowing down traffic.
The Delaware Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Delaware State Police, announced the Electronic Speed Safety Program will begin operating Tuesday, Oct. 21, in the work zone for the Minos Conaway Road overpass project. The enforcement system will target southbound traffic on Route 1 in the Lewes area.
Digital signs and radar speed indicators will be posted ahead of the construction zone to warn drivers of the cameras and encourage slower speeds.
For the first 21 days of the program, drivers caught speeding will receive warnings. Starting Tuesday, Nov. 11, violations will result in fines mailed to the registered car owner.
Under Delaware law, a first offense carries a base penalty of $20, plus $1 for each mile per hour over the posted 50 mph speed limit. Additional court and administrative fees apply. For example, a driver caught going 61 mph could face a total fine of $118. Second and subsequent violations come with higher penalties, though no points will be assessed to the driver's license, as these are civil penalties.
"Safety is a priority for DelDOT, especially in work zones where workers are most vulnerable. Electronic speed enforcement in other work zones has reduced crashes and lowered average speeds. We expect similar results in the Route 1/Minos Conaway work zone which will be active for the next few years. Please remember to buckle up, slow down, pay attention and be patient," said Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings.
DelDOT has already deployed the system on I-95 near the Route 896 interchange since July 2024. Since then, average speeds have dropped 10 percent and crashes have decreased by 19 percent.
The Minos Conaway Road project, which includes the construction of an overpass, is part of a broader effort to improve safety and traffic flow along Route 1 in Sussex County says DelDOT.