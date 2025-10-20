DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Police Department is investigating an accident that happened near the 1500 block of Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach on Oct.20.
At approximately 8:48 a.m. emergency responders were dispatched to a construction site for reports of an electrocution. The preliminary investigation showed that a member of a concrete crew was working on the third floor of the structure when they made contact with an electrical line using a concrete float. Police said the line runs along Coastal Highway adjacent to the building.
Officers from the Dewey Beach Police Department were the first to arrive on scene and were able to get the victim to the first floor. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.
The patient was transported to McKinley Avenue on the bayside, where he was transferred to a Delaware State Police Aviation Unit helicopter and airlifted to Christiana Medical Center in critical condition.
This incident remains under investigation.