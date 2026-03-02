Construction at the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company Station #2 is nearing completion.

LONG NECK, Del. - Construction at the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company Station #2 is nearing completion.

The upgrades consist of new apparatus bays bringing additional room for firetrucks, additional space for radio rooms, office space, lounge areas, an upgraded kitchen, bunk rooms, and more.

Engine bay

Recent pictures of the engine bay room, before the construction of bunk rooms were installed. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

At the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company Station #2, work was delayed slightly because of the recent blizzard. President of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company Station #2, Patrick Miller, says that despite the delay, they continued to operate out of that station.

"It has impacted us slightly, but it's not a concern that we're not addressing," Miller tells CoastTV. "The generous support of our community has been overwhelming."

According to Miller, the community has raised just over $200,000 for the building campaign since last year.

Miller says that construction is now expected to be finished closer to April, but says the extra space at the fire station is going to greatly enhance response time.

"It's phenomenal in terms of the additional space," says Miller. "It enhances the world of response. It allows the membership more convenience to dress. They don't have to worry about moving a piece of apparatus, to get an additional piece out etcetera. Each apparatus will have its own engine bay, its own stall."

The previous engine bay room was a very tight space with the firetrucks being stationed just feet away from the lockers. More space allows both of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Stations to now evenly distribute apparatus such as their firetrucks, boats, and other response vehicles between the two locations.

Bunk Rooms

Bunk rooms in the back of the engine bays in the original building are being installed at Station #2. The bunk rooms will allow for fire fighters to quickly get ready and jump into action. 

With the new construction, the new engine room is nearly complete. Miller says the new space simply needs cosmetic work. However, bunk rooms are being built behind where firetrucks were stationed, and the lockers in that same space are being moved to the new engine bay room for convenience.

Miller noted that the cost of this project was originally closer to $3.5 million. They are now closer to the $4 million mark after renovations to the existing facility.

Engine bays

This new area at the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company Station #2 allows for more storage of fire trucks and other apparatus such as boats. The new engine bays have doors on both sides, unlike the original part of the building. 

Drew Gress, who lives in Millsboro, says seeing infrastructure expand with the surrounding community is a relief.

"I see how the area is growing population-wise, exponentially," says Gress. "Any expansion in the infrastructure that's protective is fine with me, absolutely."

Gress says the stress on the local environment is visible, but looks forward to seeing continued progress in the adaptation of infrastructure. 

