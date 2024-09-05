Continued efforts in Lewes to increase bike and pedestrian safety

LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes has been working on a bike plan with DelDOT since March 2023. The goal of this plan, according to the city, is to ensure that everyone who visits has access to a safe bicycle and pedestrian network, while also encouraging people to bike and walk more instead of drive.
At a meeting on Aug. 27, the committee discussed several, proposed, long-term projects. These include a shared-use path for New Road, bike facilities and intersection improvements on downtown Savannah Road and Gills Neck Road, and a bridge over the canal. Officials ranked the projects based on priority, deciding which should receive the most attention.
Renee Foose, a frequent cyclist in Lewes, expressed her desire for more safety education throughout the city.
“It does get crowded, and I just think an education component so that drivers in cars, pedestrians, and cyclists are all aware of each other,” explained Foose.
The city also plans to include safety education programs as part of the Lewes Bike Plan.
Julie Stevenson, who often runs on the trails in the summer, prefers them because the roads in Lewes are filled with cars.
“I'm definitely more at ease in the off-season, not having so much congestion. I worry visitors aren’t seeing me, and they’re not looking out for runners on the road,” said Stevenson.
In order to determine which of these projects will be prioritized, the city's Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold a vote at its meeting in late September.