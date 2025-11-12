BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 55-year-old Richard Banks of Bridgeville on Nov. 6 after investigators say he possessed multiple guns while prohibited from doing so.
DSP said members of the Delaware State Police Firearms Transaction and Purchasing Unit and the Special Operations Response Team responded to a residence on the 11000 block of Silent Hill Road following an investigation into Banks’ alleged possession of guns or ammunition as a convicted felon. Detectives contacted Banks after they say he was carrying a concealed handgun while trespassing on adjacent property. He was taken into custody without incident.
A consent search of the home turned up a cache of guns and assorted ammunition, police said. Items recovered included:
Desert Eagle .44-caliber handgun
Sig Sauer SP2340 handgun
Sig Sauer P938 handgun
Sig Sauer M-400 rifle
Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun
Remington 870 20-gauge shotgun
Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun
Remington 700 .308-caliber rifle
Marlin .17-caliber rifle
Mossberg 640 .22-caliber rifle
Assorted ammunition
Banks was arrested and taken to Troop 4. He was charged and arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2, then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $86,001 secured bond.
Charges filed against Banks include:
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon — Firearm (felony)
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony — 12 counts (felony)
Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Conviction of Use, Possession, or Sale of Drugs and a Previous Conviction of a Violent Felony — 11 counts (felony)
Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Crime or Felony (felony)
Criminal Trespass, third degree
Police said the investigation remains active.