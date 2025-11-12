Guns and Ammunition

A consent search of the home turned up a cache of guns and assorted ammunition. (DSP)

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 55-year-old Richard Banks of Bridgeville on Nov. 6 after investigators say he possessed multiple guns while prohibited from doing so.

DSP said members of the Delaware State Police Firearms Transaction and Purchasing Unit and the Special Operations Response Team responded to a residence on the 11000 block of Silent Hill Road following an investigation into Banks’ alleged possession of guns or ammunition as a convicted felon. Detectives contacted Banks after they say he was carrying a concealed handgun while trespassing on adjacent property. He was taken into custody without incident.

A consent search of the home turned up a cache of guns and assorted ammunition, police said. Items recovered included:

  • Desert Eagle .44-caliber handgun

  • Sig Sauer SP2340 handgun

  • Sig Sauer P938 handgun

  • Sig Sauer M-400 rifle

  • Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun

  • Remington 870 20-gauge shotgun

  • Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun

  • Remington 700 .308-caliber rifle

  • Marlin .17-caliber rifle

  • Mossberg 640 .22-caliber rifle

  • Assorted ammunition

Banks was arrested and taken to Troop 4. He was charged and arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2, then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $86,001 secured bond.

Charges filed against Banks include:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon — Firearm (felony)

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony — 12 counts (felony)

  • Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Conviction of Use, Possession, or Sale of Drugs and a Previous Conviction of a Violent Felony — 11 counts (felony)

  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Crime or Felony (felony)

  • Criminal Trespass, third degree

Police said the investigation remains active.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you