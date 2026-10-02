DELMARVA - Several events are planned across Delmarva this weekend, including festivals, concerts, fundraisers and community activities.
Boast the Coast
Lewes will celebrate its maritime heritage Saturday with the 30th annual Boast the Coast.
The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features boat tours, children's activities and live music.
SodElo concert
SodElo will bring Latin rhythms to Sussex County this weekend with music from Spain and Latin America.
The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Sussex Central High School and Sunday at Cape Henlopen High School.
Truck Convoy
Truck drivers will hit the road Saturday for the 24th annual Truck Convoy benefiting Special Olympics Delaware.
The police-escorted, 29-mile ride leaves the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington at 10 a.m. Participants can check in beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Wings and Wheels
Wings and Wheels returns to Georgetown Oct. 2-4.
The festival features military aircraft, a large car show, live music, food, children's activities and the U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team.
Country Calling
Country Calling is taking place this weekend at the Ocean City Inlet.
Festivalgoers can use shuttles, public transportation, bicycles or walk to the event. Drivers can park at several locations, including lots in West Ocean City and at the Ocean City Convention Center.
Dewey Goes Pink
Dewey Goes Pink returns Saturday, Oct. 3, in Dewey Beach.
The event includes a 5K walk/run and a one-mile fun walk, with thousands of participants expected to take part.