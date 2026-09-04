DELMARVA - Labor Day weekend brings a full slate of Saturday events across the coast, from a morning 5K in Rehoboth Beach to a nighttime drone show in Ocean City. In Rehoboth Beach, the Last Blast Prediction 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. at Grove Park. The race is part of the Labor Day weekend lineup and gives runners an early start to the day.
Also in Rehoboth, CAMP Rehoboth’s SUNFESTIVAL will take over the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The annual fundraising event includes entertainment, a live auction and dancing.
In Bethany Beach, The Jimmies will perform at the Bandstand at 7:30 p.m. with their ’80s Flashback show. The concert is part of the town’s 125th anniversary celebration.
Farther south in Ocean City, hundreds of drones are expected to light up the sky during a Saturday night show beginning at 9:30 p.m. on the beach.
On the Eastern Shore, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s annual Charity Boat Auction returns to St. Michaels. Gates open at 8 a.m., with the live auction beginning at 11 a.m. Dozens of donated powerboats, sailboats and other watercraft will be available for bid.