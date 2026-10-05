DEWEY BEACH, Del. - U.S. Sen. Chris Coons said he is working with Delaware’s federal delegation and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to secure an additional $30 million in federal funding for beach replenishment along the state’s coast.
The new funding effort comes as Delaware leaders assess erosion and dune damage left by a recent nor’easter and push for additional resources to address the state’s ongoing coastal needs. Earlier this year, Coons, U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester and U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride helped secure $10 million for beach replenishment from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island. They said they are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make that money available as quickly as possible.
“Delaware’s beaches are critical to our communities, our economy, and our way of life, and we need to make sure they have the resources they need to recover from this storm and prepare for the next one,” Coons said. “I’m going to keep fighting for the funding Delaware needs to rebuild and recover. That means working with our local leaders, DNREC, the Army Corps and our entire congressional delegation to make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect our coast.”
“The damage Senator Coons and I saw is a stark reminder that investing in the resilience of our coastal communities is not optional,” McBride said. “We cannot prevent these storms from happening, but we can take action to keep people safe and help our communities withstand their impacts. That’s why I’ve been working with partners at every level of government to strengthen our coastline, combat coastal erosion, and ensure Delaware is prepared when severe weather strikes. I’m grateful to Mayor Stevens, our first responders, local leaders, and everyone who stepped up to keep our neighbors safe during the nor’easter. I’ll keep working to make sure Delaware has what it needs to recover from this storm, prepare for the next one, and protect our beaches for generations to come.”
McBride said strengthening Delaware’s coastline remains important as coastal communities prepare for future severe weather. The additional $30 million Coons is seeking would be separate from the $10 million already secured this year and would provide more federal support for Delaware’s continuing beach replenishment needs.