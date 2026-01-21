Car Crash

The crash happened around 10:21 a.m. on Jan. 21. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a maroon Corvette left the road, hitting a utility pole and nearby fencing. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

MILLSBORO, Del. - Two people were hurt Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole along Banks Road near Green Road, prompting a response from multiple emergency units and a road closure.

The crash happened around 10:21 a.m. on Jan. 21. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a maroon Corvette left the road, hitting a utility pole and nearby fencing. The pole was cracked and Delaware Electric Cooperative worked to replace the pole.

Indian River fire crews from the Oak Orchard and Long Neck stations responded, along with Millsboro EMS and Delaware State Fire Police. Two people inside the Corvette were evaluated by EMS, but refused to go to the hospital, said the fire department.

The road was closed for hours and Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you