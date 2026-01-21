MILLSBORO, Del. - Two people were hurt Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole along Banks Road near Green Road, prompting a response from multiple emergency units and a road closure.
The crash happened around 10:21 a.m. on Jan. 21. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a maroon Corvette left the road, hitting a utility pole and nearby fencing. The pole was cracked and Delaware Electric Cooperative worked to replace the pole.
Indian River fire crews from the Oak Orchard and Long Neck stations responded, along with Millsboro EMS and Delaware State Fire Police. Two people inside the Corvette were evaluated by EMS, but refused to go to the hospital, said the fire department.
The road was closed for hours and Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.