OCEAN CITY, Md. - Country Calling is bringing thousands of country music fans to the Ocean City Inlet. Everything from transportation, parking, bag and entry information for concertgoers is below.
Getting to the festival
Festivalgoers using rideshare services, taxis or another passenger drop-off option should use the designated location at 409 Baltimore Ave., in the 4th Street Municipal Parking Lot. The walk from there to the festival grounds takes about five to 10 minutes.
Organizers warn rideshare demand is expected to be especially high after the festival ends each night, with a limited number of drivers available. Concertgoers may want to leave before the end of the night or spend additional time on the Boardwalk while the post-concert rush clears.
People driving into Ocean City can park at the West Ocean City Park and Ride, Ocean City Convention Center parking lot or 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot. Public transportation will be available between those locations and the festival.
ADA parking is available at municipal parking lots. Festival parking is not available from North Division Street south to the inlet. Parking locations include:
- West Ocean City Park and Ride, 12848 Ocean Gateway
- Ocean City Convention Center parking lot, 4001 Coastal Highway
- 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot, 10267 Coastal Highway
Beach Bus and shuttle service
The Ocean City Beach Bus will operate an express route for the festival with fewer stops than its regular service.
At the end of the night, concertgoers taking the northbound Beach Bus can board on Baltimore Avenue between Wicomico and Talbot streets.
Southbound express stops include 144th Street at the North Transit Station and selected stops along Coastal Highway before reaching 3rd Street.
Northbound service begins near the festival entrance at Talbot Street and includes selected stops along Coastal Highway through the North Transit Station at 144th Street.
The West Ocean City shuttle will carry passengers between the festival area and the West Ocean City Park and Ride at 12848 Ocean Gateway. After the festival, riders can board the shuttle at the South End Transit Station on South Division Street.
Walking and biking
Organizers are encouraging people to walk or bike when possible.
The walk from the north end of the Boardwalk at 27th Street to the festival's north entrance is about 2 miles and takes approximately 40 minutes.
Bike parking will be available off the Boardwalk between 2nd and 3rd streets. Cyclists should bring their own locks. Bicycles are not permitted inside the festival grounds.
Bag policy
Small clutch purses and fanny packs measuring 6 inches by 9 inches or smaller do not need to be clear, but they can have no more than one pocket.
Other bags larger than 6 inches by 9 inches must be clear and smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.
Hydration packs do not need to be clear, but they must be empty when entering and can have no more than two main compartments and one smaller compartment. All bags will be searched before entry. Organizers recommend leaving bags at home when possible to speed up the entry process. The bag policy may change.
What can be brought inside
Among the items permitted at Country Calling are empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, along with plastic or aluminum water bottles.
Other permitted items include binoculars, portable battery packs, Frisbees, blankets, sheets and towels.
Personal hand sanitizer and non-aerosol sunscreen can be brought in containers of 3.4 ounces or less. Personal misting fans are allowed if the bottle is no larger than 1.5 liters and is empty when entering.
Basic point-and-shoot consumer cameras without detachable lenses are permitted. Accessories including monopods, selfie sticks, tripods and GoPro mounts are not.
Baby strollers measuring 31 inches by 52 inches or smaller are allowed.
Factory-sealed naloxone or Narcan kits and factory-sealed, single-serving hydration or electrolyte packets are also permitted.
Prescription and over-the-counter medicine
Anyone who needs prescription medicine must bring it in a pharmacy-labeled container showing the prescription, dosage and patient name. Medical staff will review the medicine at the entrance.
Festivalgoers may carry only enough prescribed medicine for that day.
Medicine that must be inhaled or smoked is not permitted unless it is in a prescribed inhaler.
Over-the-counter medicine is allowed in quantities sufficient for the day, and medical staff will verify the contents at the entrance.
What is prohibited at Country Calling
Items not permitted include bags that do not meet the festival's bag policy, aerosol containers, coolers, glass containers, umbrellas, hammocks, inflatables, outside food and drinks and fireworks.
Professional audio, photo and video equipment is prohibited, along with drones, professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods and selfie sticks.
Pets are not permitted except for service animals.
Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts and personal motorized transportation are not allowed inside the festival grounds. Chairs, tents, canopies and shade structures are also prohibited.
Stroller wagons and strollers larger than 31 inches by 52 inches are not permitted.
Smoking and vaping are prohibited. Weapons, explosives, illegal substances, toy guns and water guns are also prohibited.
Box office location and hours
The Country Calling box office is located at Ocean City Inlet Beach between 1st and 2nd streets, across from the Plim Plaza Hotel.
Concertgoers can visit the box office for will call orders, wristband assistance, ticket upgrades when available and help with tickets purchased through Ticketmaster Verified Exchange.
A government-issued ID is required to verify an order and pick up tickets.
Box office hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
Lockers and re-entry
Lockers will be available to rent on-site once festival gates open. Festivalgoers may leave and re-enter the grounds as often as they want until 7 p.m. They must scan their wristband and go through security again each time they return.
For more information and resources for the festival can be found online.