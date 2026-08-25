Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 630 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CW . ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS INCLUDED ARE LONG ISLAND SOUND WEST OF NEW HAVEN CT/PORT JEFFERSON NY NEW YORK HARBOR SANDY HOOK NJ TO FIRE ISLAND INLET NY OUT 20 NM DELAWARE BAY WATERS NORTH OF EAST POINT NJ TO SLAUGHTER BEACH DE DELAWARE BAY WATERS SOUTH OF EAST POINT NJ TO SLAUGHTER BEACH DE COASTAL WATERS FROM SANDY HOOK TO MANASQUAN INLET NJ OUT 20 NM COASTAL WATERS FROM MANASQUAN INLET TO LITTLE EGG INLET NJ OUT 20 NM COASTAL WATERS FROM LITTLE EGG INLET TO GREAT EGG INLET NJ OUT 20 NM COASTAL WATERS FROM GREAT EGG INLET TO CAPE MAY NJ OUT 20 NM