Dolly Parton, the country music icon whose songwriting, distinctive voice, acting career and philanthropy made her one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world, has died at age 80, NBC reported Tuesday.
Her death was announced by family on her social media accounts and came months after Parton announced in May that she was canceling a Las Vegas show. She said at the time that she had been undergoing treatment for kidney stones for several years.
Known by many as the “Queen of Country,” Parton built a career spanning more than six decades. She sold more than 100 million records and won 11 Grammy Awards, becoming one of the best-selling musical performers of all time, according to NBC.
Parton showed an early interest in music. At 6-years-old, she wrote her first song, “Little Tiny Tassel Top,” and began performing in church. By 13, she was singing on local radio and television programs and made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, where she met Johnny Cash.
Parton became a country music superstar with songs that showcased both her songwriting and vocal talents. In 1974, “Jolene,” which she wrote and performed, topped the country charts. She later won her first Grammy for “Here You Come Again.”
Her music catalog also included enduring songs such as “I Will Always Love You,” which became a worldwide hit years later when Whitney Houston recorded her own version.
Parton found success beyond country music. Her Southern charm and comedic timing helped introduce her to a new audience through movies including “9 to 5,” “Steel Magnolias” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”
Her business ventures grew into an entertainment empire that included Dollywood, the theme park in East Tennessee that bears her name.
Parton was also known for philanthropy. She launched the Dollywood Foundation to support education and poverty-relief efforts in her native East Tennessee. Its programs included Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides books to young children.
A devoted Christian, Parton publicly supported the LGBTQ community, advocated for marriage equality and spoke in defense of transgender people.
Parton’s husband, Carl Thomas Dean, died in March 2025 at age 82. The couple had been married for nearly six decades.
From her childhood in the mountains of East Tennessee to international fame, Parton’s music, movies, businesses and charitable work made her influence extend far beyond the country music industry.