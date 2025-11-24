SEAFORD, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation closed a section of Coverdale Road between Hastings Farm Road and Seashore Highway (DE Route 404), as crews conduct bridge inspections and repairs. The closure is expected to last through mid-December.
DelDOT said the work requires a full shutdown of the roadway to ensure safety during the inspection and repair process. Drivers should plan for delays and follow posted detours.
Detours include:
Southbound: Seashore Highway → Wilson Hill Road → Hastings Farm Road
Northbound: Hastings Farm Road → Wilson Hill Road → Seashore Highway
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and allow extra travel time.