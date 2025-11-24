ROAD WORK

Roadwork on route 404 in Seaford is expected to last until mid-December.

SEAFORD, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation closed a section of Coverdale Road between Hastings Farm Road and Seashore Highway (DE Route 404), as crews conduct bridge inspections and repairs. The closure is expected to last through mid-December.

DelDOT said the work requires a full shutdown of the roadway to ensure safety during the inspection and repair process. Drivers should plan for delays and follow posted detours.

Detours include:

  • Southbound: Seashore Highway → Wilson Hill Road → Hastings Farm Road

  • Northbound: Hastings Farm Road → Wilson Hill Road → Seashore Highway

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and allow extra travel time.

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

