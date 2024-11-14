TODAY SHOW

Pictured: Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on Thursday, October 11, 2018 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

 NBC

NBC News reports that Craig Melvin will replace Hoda Kotb as the co-anchor on the TODAY SHOW. The announcement was made the morning of Nov. 14 during the TODAY broadcast. Beginning Jan. 13, he will sit alongside Savannah Guthrie for the 7 and 8 a.m. hours.

This news comes after Kotb announced that she was leaving in September. Melvin is a news anchor on TODAY and a co-host of the third hour. 

According to NBC News, Melvin refers to this change as a blessing, "I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest in a long line of blessings."

Kotb continued to say that Melvin was the right person for the job, having all the things the job needs.

Kotb and Guthrie have co-anchored the show since early 2018 as the first all-female anchor team, but will have her last day of the broadcast on Jan. 10.

Tags

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you