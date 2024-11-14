NBC News reports that Craig Melvin will replace Hoda Kotb as the co-anchor on the TODAY SHOW. The announcement was made the morning of Nov. 14 during the TODAY broadcast. Beginning Jan. 13, he will sit alongside Savannah Guthrie for the 7 and 8 a.m. hours.
This news comes after Kotb announced that she was leaving in September. Melvin is a news anchor on TODAY and a co-host of the third hour.
According to NBC News, Melvin refers to this change as a blessing, "I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest in a long line of blessings."
Kotb continued to say that Melvin was the right person for the job, having all the things the job needs.
Kotb and Guthrie have co-anchored the show since early 2018 as the first all-female anchor team, but will have her last day of the broadcast on Jan. 10.