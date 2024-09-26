On Sept. 26, Hoda Kotb announced that she will step down from NBC News' "TODAY" after six years as co-anchor of the network's flagship morning show.
Kotb said to NBC that she made the decision after turning 60 in August.
"I realized it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and try something new," Kotb said.
Guthrie, visibly emotional, said the "TODAY" team doesn’t "want to imagine this place without you." Guthrie praised Kotb for her "guts" and said she is loved by all her colleagues. Kotb has co-anchored "TODAY" with Savannah Guthrie since early 2018. They were the show's first all-female anchor team.
Kotb joined NBC News as a correspondent for "Dateline" in 1998. She went on to cover a wide array of domestic and international news stories before joining the "TODAY" team in 2007, co-hosting the show's fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, said NBC.