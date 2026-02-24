OCEAN PINES, Md. - As snow begins to melt in Ocean Pines, fallen branches and trees are continuing to disrupt daily life for many residents.
Warren Kunie said he was shocked when he looked outside and saw both of his vehicles damaged by a fallen tree.
“We looked out the window and I said, oh, I saw there was a tree on both vehicles. I didn't think it was that bad at first, but I don't know what I was thinking,” Kunie said.
For others, the damage could have been worse.
Holly Green said she felt fortunate after a nearby tree fell into the roadway instead of onto her home. “We were hearing branches the whole night and every single one that fell, I was like oh no, that's going to be the one. So we just feel so lucky that nothing happened to us. All of our property is fine,” Green said.
Tree debris was scattered across neighborhoods throughout the community, prompting crews to work from Sunday through Tuesday to clear blocked roadways.
According to the Ocean Pines Association, all roadways have now been cleared. Officials say anyone who sees branches still blocking a road should contact the Public Works Department.
Some local business owners offered storm cleanup services.
Andrew McKahan, who owns a concrete business in the area, went around Ocean Pines with his coworkers clearing branches from properties.
“Got a bunch of young buddies that are willing to work and come out here and hustle on their days off when they're not working.” McKahan said.
As cleanup efforts continue, McKahan advises drivers to watch for hanging or unstable branches overhead.
Over the coming weeks, the association said its Public Works Department will begin picking up branches and storm debris. Residents are asked to place debris near the roadway so crews can collect it.