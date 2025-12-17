House Fire

A propane tank on the property was venting when firefighters arrived and needed to be cooled to prevent an explosion. (Ellendale Fire Company)

ELLENDALE, Del. - Firefighters from Ellendale and neighboring departments responded to a house fire on Ponder Road early Wednesday afternoon. No one was hurt in the fire.

The fire was reported by a passerby shortly after 1 p.m. at a home located on Ponder Road. When crews from the Ellendale Fire Company arrived around 1:10 p.m., they said they found the house already heavily involved in fire.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time. A propane tank on the property was venting when firefighters arrived and needed to be cooled to prevent an explosion. The Carlisle Fire Company and Memorial Fire Company assisted at the scene.

CoastTV reached out to the Delaware Fire Marshal for the cause of the fire.

