Road work

The work continues through Friday, Feb. 7 for the installation of a cross road pipe.

MILLSBORO, Del.– The Delaware Department of Transportation says Cross Keys Road between Phillips Hill Road and Country Living Road will close starting Monday, Feb. 3. The work continues through Friday, Feb. 7 for the installation of a cross road pipe.

Drivers in the area can detour the work by making a left on Phillips Ditch Road, left on Lakeview Road and a left on Country Living Road if coming from Phillips Hill Road. If a motorist is coming from Country Living Road, make a right on Lakeview Road, right on Phillips Ditch Road and a right on Phillips Hill Road.

