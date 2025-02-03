MILLSBORO, Del.– The Delaware Department of Transportation says Cross Keys Road between Phillips Hill Road and Country Living Road will close starting Monday, Feb. 3. The work continues through Friday, Feb. 7 for the installation of a cross road pipe.
Drivers in the area can detour the work by making a left on Phillips Ditch Road, left on Lakeview Road and a left on Country Living Road if coming from Phillips Hill Road. If a motorist is coming from Country Living Road, make a right on Lakeview Road, right on Phillips Ditch Road and a right on Phillips Hill Road.