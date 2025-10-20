LEWES, Del. - A fiber line was cut Friday, disrupting landline phone and internet service at several buildings in the Cape Henlopen School District.
According to the district in a Facebook post, the outage is affecting the Fred Thomas Building, the District Office, Cape Henlopen High School, Frederick D. Thomas Middle School and Lewes Elementary School.
The district said the service provider is working to repair the issue. There is no estimated time for restoration, but updates will be shared as they become available.
No information was provided about what caused the fiber line to be cut.