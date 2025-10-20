Cape Henlopen District Office

According to the district in a Facebook post, the outage is affecting the Fred Thomas Building, the District Office, Cape Henlopen High School, Frederick D. Thomas Middle School and Lewes Elementary School.

LEWES, Del. - A fiber line was cut Friday, disrupting landline phone and internet service at several buildings in the Cape Henlopen School District.

The district said the service provider is working to repair the issue. There is no estimated time for restoration, but updates will be shared as they become available.

No information was provided about what caused the fiber line to be cut.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

