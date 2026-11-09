LEWES, Del. - Improving safety for cyclists and pedestrians was a major focus of a Lewes Planning Commission meeting Monday as the city gathers public input for its new comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan will guide future development in Lewes, including potential improvements to roads, bike paths and pedestrian access throughout the city.
One concern raised during the discussion was the lack of a bike lane or sidewalk along Gills Neck Road near the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Cyclists coming off the Georgetown-Lewes Trail must turn onto Gills Neck Road, where they share space with cars.
Thierry Poirey, a member of the Lewes Planning Commission, said the city needs to address safety concerns as more people walk and bike around Lewes.
"Lewes has several issues that we need to work on," Poirey said.
Poirey emphasized the importance of creating safer separation between cyclists, pedestrians and drivers.
"We don't have a very good separation of the cyclists and pedestrians from the automobile traffic. And this is something that we have to work on."
Among the ideas discussed were adding more bike paths, improving existing routes and repainting road markings to make them more visible.
Some community members, like Judy Bazis, also expressed concerns about busy roads, particularly Savannah Road and areas near the beach.
"I'm always concerned driving up and down Savannah Road and at the beach. It's just mayhem and I really think that people would enjoy it a lot more if it would be more user friendly for those on foot and bike," Bazis said.
Others, like Ted Pfarrer, emphasized that improving safety requires cooperation from everyone using the roads.
"Pedestrians and drivers need to use a little bit of common sense and be respectful of people on bike paths as well as bikers and pedestrians need to be respectful of cars on roads. I think it works both ways," said Pfarrer.
Monday's meeting was part of a series of public discussions ahead of drafting the city's new comprehensive plan. No final decisions were made regarding the proposed improvements.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. and will focus on growth, housing, land use and community character in Lewes.