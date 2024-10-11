DAGSBORO, Del.- A three-month investigation culminated in the arrest of John Rickards, 62, after police executed a search warrant at his Dagsboro home on October 10.
Authorities from the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Drug Unit targeted Rickards due to suspicions of drug manufacturing and distribution, as well as maintaining a "criminal nuisance property."
During the search of Rickards’ residence on Dupont Boulevard, officers detained nine individuals. The operation uncovered a significant cache of illegal substances, including approximately 197 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of methamphetamines, and 0.1 grams of crack cocaine. In addition, authorities seized drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and $641 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
The search also revealed stolen items, including a John Deere Gator UTV and several power tools.
Following the raid, four of the detained individuals were arrested on misdemeanor charges and outstanding warrants, while the others were released.
Rickards was transported to Troop 4 and charged with a range of serious offenses. After an arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court 2, he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $59,000 cash bond. His charges include operating a clandestine laboratory, multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, maintaining a drug property, and several counts of receiving stolen property.