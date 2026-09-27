OCEAN CITY, Md. - Danielle Betkey has been named Elks Lodge 2645’s Elk of the Month for September.
According to the lodge, Betkey manages the lodge’s informational TVs and electronic signs, as well as its flyers, email blasts, announcements and food menus. She also helps maintain the lodge’s Facebook page and publishes its monthly newsletter.
Betkey also supports the lodge kitchen by scheduling and training cashiers and servers and keeping the point-of-sale system updated, said the Elks Lodge.
She received the award Sept. 18 from her father, Vernon Betkey, the lodge’s Exalted Ruler, and Charles Hebert, Esteemed Leading Knight.