three people pose for a photo as the woman named elk of the month holds the certificate

Danielle Betkey (middle) was recognized for her work keeping Elks Lodge 2645 members informed and supporting the lodge’s kitchen operations. (Ocean City Elks Lodge)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Danielle Betkey has been named Elks Lodge 2645’s Elk of the Month for September.

According to the lodge, Betkey manages the lodge’s informational TVs and electronic signs, as well as its flyers, email blasts, announcements and food menus. She also helps maintain the lodge’s Facebook page and publishes its monthly newsletter.

Betkey also supports the lodge kitchen by scheduling and training cashiers and servers and keeping the point-of-sale system updated, said the Elks Lodge. 

She received the award Sept. 18 from her father, Vernon Betkey, the lodge’s Exalted Ruler, and Charles Hebert, Esteemed Leading Knight.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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