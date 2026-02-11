DART holding public workshop on changes aimed at improving service times and reliability

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Whether heading to work, shopping or the beach, riders in Sussex County rely on the DART bus system to get where they need to go. Now, state transit officials are proposing changes aimed at improving service.
The Delaware Transit Corporation will hold a public hearing workshop Wednesday, Feb. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center to review proposed service changes.
According to DTC, the proposed schedule adjustments are designed to improve on time performance, connections and overall service reliability on multiple routes in Sussex County on all service days. The changes would also apply to Beach Bus service. No routing changes are proposed for Sussex County.
However, some riders say improvements are needed.
"It does not go many places unless you are traveling up Route 13 from Delmar and then down Route 9 to the beaches, at least in Sussex County," said Jean Shalenkova, a frequent DART rider. "If you are talking about transfers, those are nearly impossible, and they are always late."
According to the meeting agenda, DTC is also proposing a new route between Massey's Landing and the Rehoboth Park and Ride via Route 24. The new route would operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
DTC officials say the changes are expected to be implemented before May 17, 2026.