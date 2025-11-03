DART launches annual Thanksgiving food drive

The agency says donations will support the Food Bank of Delaware and its 745 Hunger Relief Partners.

 Alyssa Baker

DELAWARE- The Delaware Transit Corporation launches its 28th annual “Stuff the Bus” Thanksgiving Food Drive on Monday, Nov. 3, aiming to collect 15,000 pounds of nonperishable food. The agency says donations will support the Food Bank of Delaware and its 745 Hunger Relief Partners. The donations will help feed people who experience food insecurity across the state.

The statewide community drive will run through Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. DART says people can stop by any of the six collection sites to contribute.

The “Stuff the Bus” schedule includes:

  • Monday, Nov. 3: Giant Food, 19312 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
  • Tuesday, Nov. 4: Target, 148 John Hunn Brown Road, Dover
  • Wednesday, Nov. 5: ShopRite of First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike, Stanton
  • Thursday, Nov. 6: Rodney Square, Wilmington (Market Street side)
  • Friday, Nov. 7: ShopRite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway, Wilmington
  • Saturday, Nov. 8: ShopRite of Four Seasons, 700 Plaza Drive, Newark

All donations collected will benefit the Food Bank of Delaware’s ongoing efforts to serve families in need during the holiday season.

