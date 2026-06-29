DELAWARE - DART First State has announced its transit schedule for Independence Day, with limited bus and paratransit service available across Delaware.
In Sussex County, Beach Bus services and Route 305 will operate on Fourth of July along with complimentary ADA-only paratransit service. All other fixed-route and paratransit services in Sussex County will not operate.
In New Castle County, DART will operate Sunday service on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64. Complimentary ADA-only paratransit service will also be available.
For those traveling by rail, SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a holiday schedule on Independence Day.