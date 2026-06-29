DART

In Sussex County, Beach Bus services and Route 305 will operate on Fourth of July along with complimentary ADA-only paratransit service.

DELAWARE - DART First State has announced its transit schedule for Independence Day, with limited bus and paratransit service available across Delaware.

In Sussex County, Beach Bus services and Route 305 will operate on Fourth of July along with complimentary ADA-only paratransit service. All other fixed-route and paratransit services in Sussex County will not operate.

In New Castle County, DART will operate Sunday service on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64. Complimentary ADA-only paratransit service will also be available.

For those traveling by rail, SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a holiday schedule on Independence Day.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021.

Torie started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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