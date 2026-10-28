REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - DART is planning an estimated $8 million upgrade to the Rehoboth Park and Ride, transforming the more than 30-year-old facility into the Rehoboth Transit Center with modern amenities and improved accessibility.
The Rehoboth Park and Ride was built in the 1990s and has seen few improvements since then. DART says the proposed upgrades would bring the facility into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements while improving the experience for people who use the bus service.
"We have not done a lot to that site since the early 90s," said Michael Neal, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the Delaware Transit Commsion
DART held a public workshop Oct. 28 to present its plans for the facility and gather feedback on the proposed improvements.
One of the major upgrades would be new climate-controlled bathrooms, replacing the current restrooms that are only available seasonally.
"Our staff have to open the restrooms every spring and then shut them down in the fall. It's really an inconvenience for our riders," said Neal.
The proposed Rehoboth Transit Center would also feature an indoor seating area, something the current Park and Ride does not offer.
"Looking at our aging facility, which is over 30 years old and so we felt that it's been the time is now to be able to upgrade and to be able to serve our customers," said DART CEO Lilia Montoya.
Another planned improvement includes a canopy covering the bus stops, similar to the design at the Lewes Transit Center.
DART says it will review the proposed plans and consider feedback received during Wednesday night's workshop before moving forward.
The next step is securing approval from the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission. Once approved, DART plans to begin accepting construction bids in the spring.
DART leaders say they hope to break ground on the new Rehoboth Transit Center in fall 2027.