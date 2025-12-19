Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southerly winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt this morning, abruptly shifting westerly by midday. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be a lull in the strongest winds around midday just before the cold front passes through the waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&