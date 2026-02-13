DELAWARE- The Diocese of Wilmington has named Deacon Patrick Stokely as the new executive director of Catholic Charities, a ministry that serves all of Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
The appointment was announced Feb. 12, 2026, by Bishop William E. Koenig of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.
Officials say Stokely steps into the role after serving as interim executive director since September 2025, overseeing daily operations and long-term planning for Catholic Charities.
With over 25 years of experience developing leadership formation programs for Catholic clergy, lay leaders, and business professionals, Stokely brings a background in nonprofit leadership and church ministry to the position. He previously served as senior program manager for Leadership Roundtable, where he worked with bishops and leadership teams to connect ministry efforts with organizational goals. He also served as a learning leader for Catholic Leadership Institute, focusing on strengthening parishes and guiding clergy and lay leaders in organizational management and mission-driven leadership.
According to the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, Stokely earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Cabrini University and a Master of Arts in Theology from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary. He is also an adjunct professor of theology at Immaculata University and an award-winning editor of two books: “A Seminarian's Toolbox Preparing for Parish Leadership” and “La Caja de Herramientas Para Lideres Pastorales.”
Bishop Koenig praised the appointment in a statement.
“We are very excited to officially bring Deacon Stokely on board to lead Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington,” Bishop Koenig said.
Stokely also shared a statement about his new role.
“I am deeply humbled and grateful to accept the role of Executive Director for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Wilmington...I look forward to leading this ministry with the same spirit of humble, compassionate service to our brothers and sisters who are most in need throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.”
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington continues to operate programs and outreach efforts across Delaware’s three counties and throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore, working in partnership with parishes and community organizations to address social and spiritual needs.