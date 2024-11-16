OCEAN PINES, Md. - A pedestrian crash in Ocean Pines on Saturday Nov. 16, resulted in the death of a Salisbury man.
The Ocean Pines Police Department say officers responded to the crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Ocean Parkway between Briarcrest Drive and Beaconhill Road. Authorities say a car driven by William R. Lewis Jr., 65, of Parsonsburg, Md., left the roadway and hit a pedestrian on the property of 47 Ocean Parkway.
The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Ramon Ramirez Castillo of Salisbury, suffered deadly injuries as a result of the collision.
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police assisted at the scene. Maryland State Police are conducting an accident reconstruction as part of the ongoing investigation.