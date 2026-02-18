DAGSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal continues to investigate a deadly explosion at a home in Dagsboro that happened in September 2025, as an accident.
The explosion happened at 25664 Gum Tree Rd. in Dagsboro and is being investigated as an accidental explosion involving liquefied petroleum gas, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The blast had destroyed the home and resulted in the death of one person inside the house. Neighbors had told CoastTV that Claudia Gaskill was the woman killed. A second occupant was helped out of the structure by neighbors and was taken by emergency medical services with minor injuries.
Because the explosion has been determined to be accidental, evidence collected at the scene has been handed over to engineers and industry experts for further examination and analysis. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it cannot specify a time frame for the completion of that analysis.