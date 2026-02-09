WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A deadly house fire on Saturday afternoon destroyed a two-story home on Hickman Lane in Wicomico County, killing three dogs and a cat and displacing the homeowner.
The fire was reported at 1:57 p.m. at 2570 Hickman Lane, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Officials say a passerby discovered the fire at the single-family, wood-framed home.
The agency confirmed the fire started outside in a water pump house attached to the home. The initial cause was an accidental electrical failure, the department said.
Forty-six firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire, which took about an hour and a half to bring under control. One person who lived in the home has been displaced due to the damage. According to officials, no people were hurt, but three dogs and a cat died in the fire.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says damage is estimated at $145,000 to the home and $40,000 to the belongings.