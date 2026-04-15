MILTON, Del. - A proposed residential development near Beaver Dam Road in Milton is drawing both support and concern as it moves through the county review process.
Plans submitted to the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission outline a subdivision known as Stockley Acres, which would include 83 single-family homes across roughly 41 acres.
A representative for the project said nearly half of the property, about 48%, would be preserved as open space, calling it a key benefit of the development.
However, at least one nearby resident raised concerns about the project’s potential impact on the surrounding area.
“In my opinion, it doesn’t fit in this neighborhood,” said Mike Abram, who lives next to the proposed site.
“It seems to me, from looking at their plans that the barn they were talking about saving, which is a very nice barn is probably in the middle of two or three lots, so I don’t see that there’s much of a chance that they’re going to save that either,” Abram said.
The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has deferred action on the Stockley Acres proposal. The public record will remain open through April 22, allowing additional comments before a decision is made.