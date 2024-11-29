DELAWARE - Delaware’s deer hunters are making an impact in their communities by donating part of their gains to the Delaware Hunters Against Hunger program. According to DNREC, the program provides thousands of pounds of venison annually to families in need.
Established in 1992 as "Sportsmen Against Hunger," this initiative is a partnership between sporting groups and DNREC. It has supplied over two million meals to Delawareans says DNREC.
Hunters can donate deer harvested and registered in Delaware at participating butcher shops or at walk-in coolers managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. All donations are processed into ground venison free of charge and distributed to charitable organizations throughout the state.
Walk-in cooler locations in Sussex county include Redden State Forest in Georgetown and Trap Pond State Park in Laurel. Participating butcher shops include D&J Custom Cutting in Hartly and Miller’s Butcher Shop in Wyoming.
DNREC reminds hunters to field-dress and register their deer before donation and to attach the registration number to the field tag. Organizations interested in receiving venison can contact the program at 302-735-8683.