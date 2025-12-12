Deer smashes windshield in Long Neck Road crash

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay Waters. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&