Deer smashes windshield in Long Neck Road crash

MILLSBORO, Del. - Emergency crews responded the evening of Dec. 11 to Long Neck Road for a car accident in which a deer shattered a car’s windshield.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad were called to the area between Ridgewood Road and Radie Kay Lane. The caller reported that something flew into a car and smashed the windshield.
Officials said a maroon Mercury Marquis hit a deer, sending it into the air and into the windshield of an oncoming Hyundai Elantra. The deer landed in the passenger side of the Hyundai.
Delaware State Fire Police assisted with traffic control, and Delaware State Police are investigating.