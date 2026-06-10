DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has activated cooling centers across the state as temperatures climb above 90 degrees for multiple days in a row.
DHSS facilities are open as cooling centers on June 10, June 11 and June 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The centers offer air-conditioned space for anyone who needs to cool down and stay hydrated.
Other cooling center locations include:
Sussex County
- Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford Street, Georgetown (302-515-3004)
- Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar Street, Laurel (302-875-8402)
- Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Avenue, Seaford (302-628-7000)
Kent County
- Smyrna State Service Center, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna (302-514-4503)
- Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover (302-857-5000)
New Castle County
- Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green Street, Claymont (302-792-6505)
- DHSS Canby Park Office, 1920 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington (302-434-3340)
- Churchman's Corporate Center, 84 Christiana Road, New Castle (302) 395-6500)
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Road, Newark (302-283-7500)
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