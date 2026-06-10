Adams State Service Center

DHSS facilities are open as cooling centers on June 10, June 11 and June 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has activated cooling centers across the state as temperatures climb above 90 degrees for multiple days in a row.

DHSS facilities are open as cooling centers on June 10, June 11 and June 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The centers offer air-conditioned space for anyone who needs to cool down and stay hydrated.

Other cooling center locations include:

Sussex County

  • Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford Street, Georgetown (302-515-3004)
  • Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar Street, Laurel (302-875-8402)
  • Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Avenue, Seaford (302-628-7000)
Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Kent County

  • Smyrna State Service Center, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna (302-514-4503)
  • Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover (302-857-5000)

New Castle County

  • Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green Street, Claymont (302-792-6505)
  • DHSS Canby Park Office, 1920 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington (302-434-3340)
  • Churchman's Corporate Center, 84 Christiana Road, New Castle (302) 395-6500)
  • Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Road, Newark (302-283-7500)

CoastTV meteorologists have the latest on the forecast, or download the CoastTV Weather app.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you