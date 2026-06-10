Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.