REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Protesters gathered in cities across Delaware on Saturday for "No Kings," a statewide day of action opposing what organizers describe as President Donald Trump’s abuse of power and erosion of democratic norms.
Protests were held in Wilmington, Newark, Dover, Lewes, Rehoboth and Georgetown, with hundreds of participants turning out under the shared message: "No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings."
Organized by Indivisible Highlands and Beyond, the event emphasized peaceful resistance and civic engagement.
Participants carried signs, chanted and gathered at public intersections and city landmarks. Morty Bachal, one protester who spoke with CoastTV, said the stakes feel deeply personal.
"It means protecting our children, our future, our economy," Bachal said. "They are the reason why I came to this country to begin with. It’s been falling apart. I just don’t want to be living in the place I ran away from."
Organizers stressed a strict code of no weapons, including those legally permitted, and a commitment to de-escalation and lawful behavior.