WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Thursday that she will seek a third term.
“In Delaware, our work has brought violent crime to historic lows and made our criminal justice system stronger and fairer – but that work is far from finished," said Jennings. "And in Washington we have a president who believes he is a king, and who begins every week with a new assault on Delawareans’ fundamental rights and basic safety."
Since taking office in 2019, Jennings campaign says she has overseen a reduction in violent crime alongside decreases in Delaware’s prison population and recidivism rate. Under her leadership, the Department of Justice has prioritized white-collar crime enforcement, government corruption cases and human trafficking investigations.
Jennings has also been a key advocate for criminal justice reforms, including stronger bail regulations for violent offenders and significant gun safety legislation. She has secured victories in major legal battles, including defending Delaware’s early and absentee voting rights, preserving abortion access in Seaford, and winning environmental and pharmaceutical settlements.
Delaware’s primary election is Tuesday, Sept.15, 2026 and Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.